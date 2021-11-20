Highlights: State power Kirtland keeps clicking, knocks out South Range in Regional Final

Highlights: State power Kirtland Hornets keeps clicking, knocks out South Range Raiders in Regional Final

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range football team came up short Saturday night in the Division V, Region 17 Final, falling to Kirtland 38-15.

Watch the video for highlights of the game.

On the Raiders first drive of the game, Billy Skirpac threw an interception to Will Sayle who returned it for a touchdown to give Kirtland a 7-0 lead.

But the Raiders would come right back, putting a drive together capped off by a Skirpac to Tyler Remish connection to even the score at 7-7.

The Hornets would answer on their next drive, when Mason Rus scored from 2-yards out to make it 14-7.

Kirtland would add another touchdown in the first half when Tommy Gogolin scored from 64-yards out to give the Hornets a 21-7 lead into the half.

South Range ends their season 13-1.

The win for Kirtland is the Hornets’ 54th-straight win.