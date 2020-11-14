Highlights: State champs! Howland Boys Soccer snaps Tippecanoe’s 47-game win streak

Howland won the first soccer state title in program history with a 4-0 win over Tipp City Tippecanoe in the Division II Boys Soccer State Final

OBETZ, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland won the first soccer state title in program history with a 4-0 win over Tipp City Tippecanoe in the Division II Boys Soccer State Final at The Fortress in Obetz, Ohio on Saturday.

It is Howland’s first team state title in school history.

The Red Devils entered the game having won 47 straight games. The Tigers’ win avenges a loss to Tippecanoe in last year’s state championship game.

Howland got on the board late in the first half. Gabriel Lisi scored off an assist from Gabriel Altawil to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Tigers added to the lead early in the second half. Kylan Mowatt-Larssen scored at the 43:37 mark to increase the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.

Jordan Sperling scored a goal of his own at the 53:33 mark to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage. Sperling added his second goal of the game a short time later, giving Howland a 4-0 lead.

Tristen Rose capped off the scoring for Howland late in the second half.

Howland ends its championship season with a record of 21-0-1.

Tippecanoe suffers its first loss of the season, ending the campaign with a record of 23-1.