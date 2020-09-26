Highlights: Springfield vs. Waterloo

The Tigers' Austin Tindell broke things open right away with a 90 yard touchdown just seconds into the game

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated Springfield played host to winless Waterloo Friday night in New Middletown.

Springfield recently topped the most recent edition of the WKBN Power Rankings and showed why early and often in this one.

The Tigers’ Austin Tindell broke things open right away with a 90-yard touchdown just seconds into the game and reigning Big 22 Player of the Year Beau Brungard contributed a pair of touchdowns in their first two official possessions.

The Tigers would go on to win 56-0 and move to 5-0 on the season.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.