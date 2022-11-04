LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
#1 Warren JFK (10-1) will take on #4 Southern (11-1) in round three next week.
Springfield finishes the season with a record of 7-5.
