YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield (0-4) played against Mineral Ridge (4-0) in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Friday night.

After a 6-0 Mineral Ridge halftime lead, Springfield jumped out first in the second half, when Kolten Ruark found Seandelle Gardner for a screen pass that he took to the end zone to tie the game at 6.

The Rams would answer with an extra-effort touchdown run by Nathan Rohrman to give Mineral Ridge the 12-6 third quarter lead.

The back and forth second half continued and Ruark found Vincent Woods on a screen pass that went all the way to the house. The Tigers tied the game back up at 12.

Then after a fourth down stop for Springfield, they would charge 61 yards down the field in less than two minutes, capped off by a Ruark touchdown pass to Cade Cleghorn with just 22 seconds left to play.

Springfield took down Mineral Ridge by a score of 20-12.

Next week, Springfield will host the McDonald Blue Devils. Mineral Ridge will welcome the Western Reserve Blue Devils next Friday night.