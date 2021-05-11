Highlights: Springfield topples Ursuline to end drought against Irish

Springfield scored 10 runs on 11 hits on Tuesday to top the Irish at Cene Park

STURTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers smacked 11 hits on the evening en route to a 10-3 win over Ursuline.

The win is the Tigers first over the Irish in several years.

Springfield plated three in the first but Ursuline would answer in the 2nd inning with three of their own to tie the game.

But those would be the only runs of the game for the Irish.

The Tigers would take the lead in the 3rd inning when Ethan Mannion singled through the middle which scored Aaron Groner to make it 4-3.

Groner, Alex Rothwell, Mitchell Seymour and Nate LaBoy each had two hits on the night.

AJ Stallsmith had a 2-RBI single.

For Ursuline, Brady Shannon had two hits with 2 RBIs.

Springfield improves to 17-4 on the season.