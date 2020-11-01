Highlights: Springfield takes down Mogadore; Tigers to host Regional Championship

Springfield blanked Mogadore 21-0 Saturday night in the Division VI Regional Semifinals.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield blanked Mogadore 21-0 Saturday night in the Division VI Regional Semifinals.

Beau Brungard completed 3-4 passes for 59 yards in the win. He also rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

Clayton Nezbeth rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown for Springfield. He also returned a fumble recovery for a 20-yard touchdown.

Lucas Yemma caught two passes for 57 receiving yards.

With the win, Springfield improves to 9-0 overall on the season. The Tigers will host Norwayne in the Division VI Regional Championship next Saturday night.

