Highlights: Springfield sends McDonald to first loss of the season

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped McDonald 64-55 Friday night, sending the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Springfield’s Adam Wharry was named Player of the Game, tying Clay Medvec for game-high scoring honors with 18 points.

Alex Rothwell added 12 points in the win for the Tigers.

McDonald was led by Anthony Raggazine, who finished with 16 points. Dom Carkido tallied 15 points in the setback for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils drop to 18-1 overall on the season and 12-1 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

Springfield Head Coach Steve French’s team improves to 13-3 overall, and 10-1 in MVAC play.