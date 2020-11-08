Highlights: Springfield rallies in final seconds, heading back to state final four

Beau Brungard scored with just 5 seconds left in the 4th quarter to give Springfield the win over Norwayne

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -For the second straight season, the Springfield Tigers are heading back to the Division VI state semifinals following a dramatic 52-48 win over Norwayne Saturday night.

Beau Brungard connected with Lucas Yemma on a touchdown pass on a trick play with :06 seconds left in regulation to seal up the victory.

The offense got off to a fast start early on, after Beau Brungard took the second play of the game 27-yards for the score.

The drive took just seven seconds off the clock.

But Norwayne responded, scoring 20 quick points to go ahead 20-10 in the 2nd quarter.

The Tigers got back in the game on a trick play, Brungard threw to Jakob Joyce, who threw across the field back to Brungard who took it for a touchdown to make it 20-14.

After a turnover on the next Bobcats possession, Brungard scored from five-yards out to give the Tigers a 24-20.

Just before the half, down 27-24, Brungard scored his 4th touchdown of the half, this one from 11-yards out to give the Tigers a 31-27 lead at the half.

Springfield remains unbeaten at 10-0 on the season. The Tigers advance to face Beverly Fort Frye in the Division VI State Semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m.