HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield outlasts Poland in 5 OT thriller

RJ Smith led Springfield with 31 points in a game that will go down in the record books for the rivalry

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game to remember, the Springfield boys basketball team topped Poland in a five-overtime thriller 79-70 Tuesday night.

Springfield led by seven in the second half but slowly watched that lead be erased by Poland.

The Bulldogs held for the final shot, but came up short.

In fact, Poland helped for the final shot in the first four overtimes but was unable to convert.

In the final overtime, Adam Wharry and RJ Smith connected on three-pointers to push the lead to two possessions, and the Tigers never looked back.

Smith had 31 points for Springfield and Wharry had 23.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had 19 while Andrew Centofanti had 16 and Michael Gordon added 10.