Highlights: Springfield handles Mogadore; Tigers returning to State Final Four

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Mogadore 43-27 in the Division VI Region 21 Final at Salem’s Sebo Stadium on Saturday night.

The Tigers have now eliminated Mogadore in three consecutive seasons.

Springfield Senior Quarterback Beau Brungard scored four rushing touchdowns in the win.

Bo Snyder also found the endzone on a 4-yard plunge in the first quarter.

Nick Slike added a touchdown on special teams with a 77-yard kickoff return late in the first half.

Springfield improves to 13-1 on the season. The Tigers advance to face Carey (13-1) in the Division VI State Semifinals next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Game site will be announced on Sunday.

Mogadore’s season comes to an end with a record of 10-4.