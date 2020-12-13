HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield continues perfect start with win over Crestview

Four Tigers scored in double-figures to lead Springfield to the win over Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers had four players score in double-figures as they got the best of Crestview 70-52 Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Tigers and Rebels.

The win keeps Springfield perfect on the season.

The Tigers led by just 2 at the half but held Crestview to just 8 points in the third quarter to extend their lead and never looked back.

Adam Wharry led the way for the Tigers with 17 points. Clay Medvec had 14 points while Beau Brungard netted 13, and Alex Rothwell added 12.

For Crestview, Drake Golden led all-scorers with 22. Kirtland Miller was also in double-digits for the Rebels with 12.

Springfield improves to 4-0 on the year while Crestview falls to 2-3.