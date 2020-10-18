Highlights: Springfield completes season sweep of Western Reserve

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield completed the season sweep of Western Reserve with a 35-7 win in the second round of the OHSAA Division VI playoffs.
Beau Brungard led the Tigers, accounting for three touchdowns in the win. He scored on a four-yard run, and later connected with Seandelle Gardner on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the second quarter, Brungard hit Sean Guerriero on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Bo Snyder led Springfield on the ground with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Clayton Nezbeth added a 20-yard touchdown run.
Springfield improves to 7-0 on the season. The Tigers advance to face St. Thomas Aquinas next Saturday night.
Western Reserve drops to 4-4 on the season.