Columbiana improves to 5-1 on the season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana downed Liberty 12-4 Thursday night at Cene Park.

Clippers’ outfielder Seth Spooner went 4-5, scoring two runs and driving in two RBIs. Carson Dota tallied two hits and three RBIs for Columbiana.

Riley McElwain picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five in four innings.

Trevor Strohmeyer recorded one RBI for Liberty in the loss.

Columbiana improves to 5-1 on the season while Liberty falls to 2-3.