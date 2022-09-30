LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local cruised to 7-0 Friday night with a 48-6 victory over Leetonia.
The win sets up an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference between the unbeaten Indians and unbeaten Valley Christian in Salineville next week.
The Indians held a 42-0 lead after the first quarter.
Southern (7-0) will host Valley Christian in week eight. Leetonia (0-7) will visit Lisbon.
