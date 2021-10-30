Highlights: Southern Local earns first playoff win in school history

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local earned their first playoff win in school history Saturday night with a 36-24 victory over Plymouth.

Watch the video above to see highlights from tonight’s game.

The Indians improve to 8-3 on the season and advance to play St. Paul (9-1) in the second round of the Division VII playoffs. They will travel to Norwalk next Saturday, and kickoff with the Flyers at 7 p.m.

Norwalk ended Southern Local’s playoff run last season with a 48-14 victory over the Indians in Round One.

