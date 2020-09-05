HIGHLIGHTS: Southern blanks Wellsville in first win of 2020

Southern blanked Wellsville 46-0 in week two of the high school football regular season.

Watch the video above for highlights of the Indians’ victory.

With the win, Southern improves to 1-1 overall. The Indians will host East Palestine in week three.

