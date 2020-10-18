Highlights: Southeast vs. Crestview

The Rebels roll over Southeast, 33-0 in the Division V playoffs Saturday night

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview advanced in the Division V playoffs Saturday night with a 33-0 win over Southeast.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

The Rebels improve to (5-1), and will advance to face top-seeded Garfield in Round Three next Saturday night. Southeast drops to (4-4) on the season.

