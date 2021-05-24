Highlights: South Range’s Skripac tosses perfect game in district semifinal

Billy Skripac struck out eight batters in five innings of work

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s Billy Skripac pitched a perfect game in a 10-0 win over rival Crestview in the Division II District Semifinals at Waddell Park in Niles.

Skripac struck out eight batters in five innings of work. He also drove in a run for South Range at the plate.

Michael Markulin finished with two hits and an RBI, while Trey Pancake also notched two hits in the win for the Raiders.

Michael Perry, Stevie Rohan, Cory Penick and Shane Lindstrom each drove in a run in the win.

South Range improves to 21-8 on the season.

The Raiders advance to face top-seeded Rootstown in the Division III District Final on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Waddell Park.