Highlights: South Range’s rally in regional final falls short; Raiders fall at the hands of Wayendale

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball team fell Saturday in the Division III Regional Final to Waynedale, 55-41, at Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game
South Range fell into an early hole, trailing 24-4 in the first half.
But the Raiders rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Golden Bears 14-7.
Later in the second half, South Range would cut the deficit down to one possession, but in the end, couldn’t overcome the early hole.
Izzy Lamparty led the Raiders with 15 points while Lexi Giles added 12.
For Waynedale, Brooklyn Troyer had a game high 28 points.
Waynedale advances to face the winner of Columbus Africentric/Ottawa Glandorf in the Division III State Semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. at The University of Dayton Arena.
South Range finishes the season 23-5.