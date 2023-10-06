NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range continued their run through the Northeast Eight Conference Friday night with a convincing 48-7 victory over Niles.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
South Range (7-1) will host Louisville next week. Niles (5-3) will visit Struthers.
