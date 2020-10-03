Highlights: South Range vs. Hubbard

South Range will have a first round bye in the playoffs next week while Hubbard hosts Alliance

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An outright title in the Northeast Eight Conference was on the line Friday night for South Range as they visited a Hubbard team hoping to grab a share of the conference title for themselves.

But the Raiders would have no trouble tonight, cruising to a 44-14 victory over the Eagles. The Raiders led 31-14 at half.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Hubbard (4-2) will host Alliance in the first week of the playoffs next week. South Range (6-0) has a first round bye and awaits the winner of Rootstown and Harrison Central.

