Highlights: South Range tops state power Champion to win district title

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range held off Champion 6-5 in the Division III Softball District Championship game at LaBrae High School on Thursday.

Bree Kohler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to give South Range the lead for good.

Kohler pitched a complete game, tossing seven innings and allowing five earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Samantha Susany went 2-3 with two RBIs. Juli Stachowicz also went 2-3 and drove in one run.

Madison Dado went 2-3 with a run scored in the win for the Raiders.

Cassidy Shaffer went 2-4 with two RBIs, including a two-run home run. She also scored a pair of runs in the loss for the Flashes.

Bella Meyer went 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Emma Gumont suffered the loss, tossing six innings and allowing six earned runs with four strikeouts.

South Range improves to 27-3 overall on the season.



The Raiders advance to face Massillon Tuslaw in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Youngstown State Softball Complex.