Highlights: South Range tops Garaway, remains undefeated

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range punched its ticket to the regional final for the second straight season after defeating Sugarcreek Garaway 15-12 Saturday at Louisville.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Dylan Dominguez lead the Raiders on the ground, rushing for 61 yards and one score.

The Raiders remain undefeated, improving to 13-0 on the season. Garaway suffers its first loss of the season, finishing with a 12-1 record.

The Raiders move on to face Kirtland in the Division V regional finals. South Range fell to Kirtland 49-25 in last year’s regional championship.

