Highlights: South Range stuns Poland, ending the Bulldogs’ long winning streak

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball team earned a season split of Poland Saturday evening with a 35-25 win over the Bulldogs.

The loss ends Poland’s 19-game winning streak.

The win also gives a share of the unofficial Northeast 8 conference title.

Due to COVID-19, the conference decided to not give an official championship.

The Raiders were led by Lexi Giles who had 11 points, six of which came in the first quarter.

For Poland, Jackie Grisdale had 10 points after being held to just three points in the first half.

Poland falls to 19-2 on the season, while South Range improves to 18-4 and have won four-straight games.