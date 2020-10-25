Highlights: South Range runs over Beachwood, advancing to Regional Semis

The Raiders offense overwhelmed the Bison, as South Range advances to play Crestview next week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range football team rolled over Beachwood, 49-16, Saturday in a Division V Regional Quarterfinal matchup at South Range High School.

The Raiders raced out to an early lead, and went into the break up 28-10.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Dylan Dominguez ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run to widen the lead. Then later on 4th down, QB Michael Patrone found a wide-open Luke Blasko as the Raiders broke things open in the second half.



South Range (9-0) advances to play Crestview next Saturday in the Regional Semifinals. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. back at South Range High School.

