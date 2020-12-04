HIGHLIGHTS: South Range rolls past Salem, hands Quakers first loss

South Range handed Salem their first loss of the season Thursday night

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past Salem Thursday night 69-54 to hand the Quakers their first loss of the season.

Watch the video above to watch highlights of the game.

It was Salem’s third game in four days to start the season.

Izzy Lamparty led the way for South Range with 27 points while Gabby Lamparty had 15 points and Lexi Giles added 13.

For Salem, Kyla Jamison led the Quakers with 19 points while Abbie Davidson finished with 13 and Abby Perry had 10.

South Range led by just seven after the first quarter but went on a 23-11 run in the second quarter to lead by 18 at the half.

The Quakers fall to 2-1 while South Range improves to 1-1.