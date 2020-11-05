Highlights: South Range rallies past Kirtland in double-overtime thriller

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s Tom Landry scored the game-winner in double overtime, as the Raiders topped Kirtland 2-1 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer Regional Semifinals Wednesday night.

The Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a Nico Podijil-Schlesinger goal.

It stayed 1-0 until late in regulation, when Camden Thomas came through with the equalizer goal, sending the game to overtime.

Kirtland’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 13-4-1.

South Range improves to 13-5-2 overall on the campaign. The Raiders advance to host Cardinal Mooney in the Division IV Regional Final Saturday at 1 p.m.