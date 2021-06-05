Highlights: South Range punches ticket to state championship game

AKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Johnstown 5-1 in the Division III Softball State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Akron Firestone Stadium.

With the win, the Raiders tie the program record for wins with 30, improving to 30-3 on the season.

Bree Kohler went 3-4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring a run. She also tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits with twelve strikeouts.

Juli Stachowicz also drove in a run with a triple. Gretchen Bartels recorded an RBI in the win for the Raiders.

Johnstown’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-12.

South Range advances to face Sherwood Fairview (27-1) in the Division III State Final on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.

The Raiders are making their first trip to the state championship game since 2016.

