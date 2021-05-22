Highlights: South Range, Poland, Ursuline, Salem find success at Division II District Championship

South Range's Michael Hvizdos set a new meet record in the 800m with a time of 1:55.71

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSSA Division II District Track and Field Championships were held Saturday afternoon at Salem.

In the girls 800m run, Poland senior and Quinnipiac basketball commit Jackie Grisdale entered the final stretch in second but turned on the jets and came out as District Champion with a time of 2:17.38.

In the boys 800m, South Range senior Michael Hvizdos sprinted to the finish line to beat out his good friend Poland junior Andrew Biggs. Hvizdos claimed the District title with a meet record time of 1:55.71.

In the 300m hurdles, Ursuline junior Clancy Chrystal picked up a second place finish with a time of 41.54.

In the girls 4×400, Salem’s team of Halle Cochran, Ella Double, Carly Hall and freshman Rylee Hutton came in fourth. They broke the school record with a time of 4:02.76 seconds and will advance to regionals. Hutton also broke the school 400m record with a time of 58.75.

Ursuline senior Zach Simon finished in third in the boys 400m dash with a time of 51.42.

In the girls 200m, Poland Senior Mia Musolino finished with a time of 25.87 seconds to lock down second place.

Musolino’s teammate, Halle Sebest also tallied a second place finish in the 3200m with a time of 11:38.19 to qualify for her first ever regionals.

The Bulldogs added one more top-four finish in the boys 3200m. Poland sophomore Logan Flament came in third with a time of 9:56.37.