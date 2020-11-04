Highlights: South Range girls win their way into Regional Championship game

CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls soccer team is headed to the Division III Regional Championship game after a 2-1 win over Berkshire Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

The Raiders and Badgers were tied at one late in the 2nd half, but an own goal by Berkshire with 35 second left in the game proved to be the difference for South Range.

The Raiders got a first half goal from senior captain Bree Kohler to start the scoring. Berkshire’s Summer Larch tied the game in the 2nd half.

South Range improves to (15-4-1) on the season. They will take on Kirtland this Saturday at 12pm in the Division III Regional Championship.