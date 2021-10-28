Highlights: South Range edges Crestview in overtime, wins second-straight district championship

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range junior Gabby Lamparty tallied three goals, including the overtime game-winner, to lead the Raiders to a 5-4 win over Crestview on Thursday in the Division III district championship game.

The Raiders have now won back-to-back district titles and three district titles in the last four years.

Watch the above video for extended highlights and reactions from Thursday night’s overtime thriller.

Devin Sauerwein finished with two goals for the Raiders. Maci Shaffer led the Rebels with two goals in the loss.

The Raiders advance to face Doylestown Chippewa on November 2 in the Division III regional semifinal. Time and site to be determined.