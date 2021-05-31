Highlights: South Range downs Ursuline, advances to state final four

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range defeated Ursuline 3-2 in the Division III Regional Championship Monday afternoon.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Julia Stachowicz got things started for the Raiders in the first inning, hitting a two-run homer. Reagan Irons hit a grounder to bring in another run for South Range in the second.

South Range led 3-0 in the seventh, but Ursuline’s Mia Opalick recorded a two-run home run to cut the Raider’s lead to one.

South Range senior and YSU commit Bree Kohler pitched a gem on the mound, striking out 12 batters and allowing just six hits.

South Range improves to 28-3, while Ursuline finishes the season with a 27-3 record.

The Raiders advance to face Johnstown in the Division III state semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at Firestone Stadium in Akron.