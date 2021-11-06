Highlights: South Range dominant again, fly past Crestwood in Regional Quarterfinals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s perfect season continued Saturday night as they topped Crestwood 49-6 in the Division V, Region 17 Quarterfinals.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Raiders wasted no time jumping on the Red Devils as Connor Jones scored on a short rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

South Range would add another touchdown on their next drive as Dylan Dominguez found the end zone from 25 yards out to make it 14-0.

The score would stay that way until the start of the 2nd quarter when Dominguez scored his second of the night, this time from three-yards out to make it 21-0.

The win moves South Range to 12-0 on the season and advance to play Sugarcreek Garaway next Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the location to be determined.