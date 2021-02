South Range outscored Heartland Christian 19-15 to rally and take the win from the Lions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range battled Saturday evening to grab the win over Heartland Christian 63-60.

Watch the video above to watch the highlights of the game.

South Range trailed 45-42 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Lions 19-15 in the final quarter to take the win.

For Heartland Christian, Joey Donofrio led the Lions with 15 points while Jonathan Bertovich had 14.

The loss for Heartland ends a seven-game winning streak.

The Lions fall to 11-4.