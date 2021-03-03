Highlights: South Range comes up one point short in District Semifinals

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Pymatuning Valley held off South Range 41-40 in the Division III Boys’ Basketball District Semifinals Wednesday night.
Brandon Mikos led the Raiders with a game-high 14 points, while Mike Patrone added 10 points in the setback.
Mason Inman led the Lakers with 13 points. Jonah Wilkerson added 12 in the win.
South Range ends the season with a record of 12-11.
Pymatuning Valley improves to 12-4 overall on the season. The Lakers advance to face Springfield in the Division III District Championship game Friday at 7 p.m.