Highlights: South Range blanks Rootstown to advance to regional quarterfinals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The second-seeded South Range Raiders scored on every possession but two in their dominating 45-0 victory over the fifteenth-seeded Rootstown Rovers Saturday night in Division V, Region 17 playoff game. But it was the Rovers who stopped them.



The Raiders improve to 11-0 on the season as they advance to host a second-round game next Saturday at 7 PM. The Rovers close their season with a 6-5 record.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

“I know I say it every week, but I’m so proud of this team. After such an emotional game last week, you always wonder how things are going to turn out this week. They responded very well tonight,” Raiders coach Dan Yeagley said.



The only two possessions the Raiders were denied on the night came by the clock at halftime, and again at the end of the game. The Raiders racked up 362 yards on the night, 207 on the ground and another 155 through the air.



“We are always working on efficiency, and trying to do things right. Trying to eliminate mistakes. The offense did a great job tonight and Billy (Skripac) and Dylan (Dominguez) did a great job. Those guys have been key for us all year and they stepped up to the plate again tonight,” Yeagley remarked.



Skripac would complete 7 of 10 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Dominguez would rush for 107 yards on 15 totes and score one touchdown. He had a second touchdown called back due to a penalty.



“We knew coming out that it was going to be rough (weather) conditions. We just needed to follow our plays, complete the passes and do our thing,” Raiders quarterback Billy Skripac said.



The Raiders showed no signs of having a hang-over from their big win over Hubbard last week as they marched 66-yards on their first drive with Shane Lindstrom scoring on an 8-yard pass from Skripac at the 7:21 mark of the first quarter.



They would continue to roll as they scored twice more in the quarter with JD Crouse hauling in a 28-yard pass with 2:09 left in the quarter. Then Dylan Dominguez added a 4-yard run with just 52-seconds remaining in the opening frame. That staked the Raiders to a 20-0 lead.



They would add a 56-yard pass from Skripac to Ayden Leon with 10:43 left in the first half to go up 27-0. They followed that up with a 22-yard field goal by Luke Starkey with only 4:14 remaining before halftime.



The Rovers would drive into Raiders territory for the first time just before halftime, but the Raiders Joey Plunkett picked off a pass at the Raiders 2-yard line to turn away the Rover threat. The Rovers would only total 90 yards of offense on the night.



Despite a running clock in the second half, the Raiders added two more scores as Tyler Remish blasted into the end zone with 0:34 left in the third quarter. Blake Ewert hauled in a 5-yard toss with 5:36 left in the game to close the scoring.

