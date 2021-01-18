HIGHLIGHTS: South Range and Poland game postponed following injury

The game was postponed following a scary injury to Raiders senior Izzy Lamparty

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school girls basketball game between South Range and Poland has been postponed following what appeared to be a serious injury to Raiders senior Izzy Lamparty.

The game was stopped tied at four with 5:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Lamparty went up for a rebound, had her feet tangled and crashed hard on the floor, hitting her head.

The senior lost consciousness, laid motionless on the floor for several minutes and then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Lamparty did regain consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

As of now, no makeup date has been announced.