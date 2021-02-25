Highlights: Solid start to tournament play for YSU men

All five Penguin starters finished in double figures against UIC Thursday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a total team effort by the YSU men’s basketball team Thursday night in their 74-58 win over UIC in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

All five Penguin starters finished in double figures, led by Michael Akuchie’s 16 point performance.

“I was so proud of our guys. Just resilient. Locked in throughout the week. I felt very, very confident coming into this game,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “You know, you don’t want to be overconfident as a coach. All these guys, we had five guys in double figures, held a team to 58 points. Just a great effort, man. I’m very, very proud of them.”

YSU senior Naz Bohannon finished with 15 points, Darius Quisenberry chipped in 12 and both Garrett Covington and Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 10 points each.

The Flames were led in scoring by Teyvion Kirk who finished with 13 points.

YSU will advance to play Oakland in the quarterfinals next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.