Highlights: Slow start dooms Scrappers against Black Bears on Father’s Day

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers dropped the final game of their homestand on Sunday, falling to the West Virginia Black Bears 9-7 at Eastwood Field.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Nathan Lavender got the start for Mahoning Valley and retired the first six batters he faced.

But in the third, the pitcher out of Illinois gave up a solo home run to Eli Hammill to give West Virginia the 1-0 lead.

They would make it 2-0 off a wild pitch later in the inning.

Lavender went 3 innings, allowed just the one hit and struckout two.

Then in the 4th, Grant Hussey would blast a three-run home run off the scoreboard to give the Black Bears a 5-0 lead.

They would add two more runs in the 6th to make it 7-0 before the Scrappers’ bats would finally come alive.

Jerrod Belbin would hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth to score Mahoning Valley’s first run of the game.

Later in the inning, Dan Harwood would add another thanks to a sac fly.

The big hit in the inning belonged to Hayden Jones who hit a two RBI-double to cut the deficit to just 7-4.

But the Black Bears would add two more in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Mahoning Valley will begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday before returning home over the weekend.