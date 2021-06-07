Highlights: Sharpsville’s season ends with heartbreaking loss in first round

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Seton LaSalle held off Sharpsville 2-1 in the PIAA Class 2A First Round Monday evening at Slippery Rock University.

Sharpsville had the tying run at third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Jackson Doyle fouled out to end the game.

Seton LaSalle took the lead in the top of the first inning. Evan Henke drove in Brett Wagner with an RBI infield single, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead.

The Rebels added their final run in the second inning when Gabe Finale scored on a passed ball. Seton LaSalle led 2-0 after two innings of play.

Sharpsville’s lone run came in the bottom of the third inning. Zac Ramsey scored on a wild pitch to cap off the scoring for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils end the season with a record of 18-2.

Seton LaSalle improves to 22-3 and advances to face Serra Catholic in the PIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday.