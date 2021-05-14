Highlights: Sharpsville continues unbeaten season with walk-off win over Hickory

Sharpsville sophomore Andrew Frye hit a walk-off single to win the game for the Blue Devils in the 7th inning

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville baseball team rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off win over Hickory 7-6 Friday evening.

Watch the video above to see highlights, including the walk-off hit.

Down one in the seventh, Sharpsville’s Jackson Doyle hit one to short. The throw would get away from the first baseman, which scored Kolten Eckles to tie the game at 6.

Later in the inning, sophomore Andrew Frye was the hero, singling to score Cameron Williams to end the game.

It was Frye’s first career walk-off.

Sharpsville led heading into the top of the seventh until Hickory’s Joey Fazzone belted a two-run home run to straightaway center to tie the game.

The Hornets would take the lead later in the inning on a sac fly before the heroics from Sharpsville in their half of the inning.

The Blue Devils improve to 15-0, which continues the best start in school history.

Hickory falls to 11-4.