Highlights: Sharon product has big night as Westminster tops Carnegie Mellon

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster football team stayed perfect in their spring schedule as the Titans topped Carnegie Mellon 32-22 Friday night.

Sharon grad Ty Eilam had a big night for the Titans, posting seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Eilam had touchdown catches of 44 and 30 yards.

Titans quarterback Cole Konieczka had a nice night as well, completing 19 of 31 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

He also added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, which gave the Titans the lead that they never gave back.

Westminster will play Washington & Jefferson for the PAC title next week.