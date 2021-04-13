Highlights: Shannon helps Ursuline close out rival Cardinal Mooney

With the win, Ursuline improves to 4-6 on the season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Cardinal 4-1 in a high school baseball rivalry affair Tuesday at Cene Park.

Dante Walker singled, scored and drove in a run for the Irish.

Jonah Kirchner picked up the win on the mound for the Irish, tossing four innings while allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts.

Brady Shannon tossed three innings in relief, piling up six strikeouts in the win for Ursuline.

Logan Boyd went 2-3 for Mooney, scoring the lone run for the Cardinals. Ian Francis went 1-2 with an RBI in the setback.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 3-2 overall.