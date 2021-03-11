Highlights: Second half rally powers Gilmour Academy past Chaney

Gilmour Academy rallied past Chaney 59-52 in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Gilmour Academy rallied past Chaney 59-52 in the Division II Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Barberton High School.

Chaney’s season comes to an end with a record of 12-7, including a second consecutive District Championship.

Gilmour Academy, a #10 seed, improves to 11-9 overall on the season, advancing to the program’s first Regional Final since 1992.

The Lancers advance to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barberton High School.