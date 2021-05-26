Highlights: Scrappers win home opener, remain unbeaten on season

The Scrappers topped State College 5-2 Wednesday night in the 2021 home opener

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped State College 5-2 Wednesday night in the 2021 home opener at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back.

Trent Anderson and Jalen Jones tallied RBI singles in the third.

Mahoning Valley has now outscored the opposition 20-4 so far this season.

The Scrappers improve to 3-0 on the season. The series with State College resumes on Thursday night. The game will be broadcast live on MyYTV and streamed live on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.