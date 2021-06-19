Highlights: Scrappers tie Black Bears

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers picked up their first tie of the season with a 7-7 result against the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday.

Bobby Sparling lead the Scrappers, going 3-for-5 with 3 RBI.

Tucker Mitchell tallied 2 RBI for the Black Bears in the draw.

Youngstown State product Colin Floyd pitched a gem on the mound, allowing just two runs and striking out four through four innings.

The Scrappers close out their six-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Black Bears. First pitch is slated at 4:05 pm at Eastwood Field.