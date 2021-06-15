Highlights: Scrappers kick off six-game homestand with loss to Spikes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – State College catcher Kenny Piper went 4-for-5 and tallied six RBIs to lead the Spikes to a 14-8 victory over the Scrappers Tuesday night at Eastwood Field.

Scrappers’ Bobby Spalding finished with four RBIs.

Louis Davenport III picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out one batter in four innings.

Nathan Lavender pitched for 2.2 innings, allowing six runs and striking out five in the loss.

The Scrappers fall to 11-7 on the season.

The homestand continues Wednesday night with a rematch against the Spikes. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Eastwood Field.