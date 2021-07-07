Highlights: Scrappers game ends in rain cancellation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers trailed the State College Spikes 3-0 midway through the fourth inning when the game was canceled due to weather.

The Scrappers did not record a single hit through the first three innings.

State College’s Lukas Cook tallied the team’s only RBI.

Nathan Lavender allowed two earned runs and struck out seven batters in four innings for the Scrappers.

The Scrappers close out their three-game series with the Spikes Thursday at Eastwood Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.