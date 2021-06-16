Highlights: Scrappers bounce back with win over Spikes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the State College Spikes 6-3 Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

Samuel Crail led Mahoning Valley at the plate going 2-4 with three RBI’s in the win.

Duncan Hewitt and Jack Kelly also drove in runs for Mahoning Valley.

Nathan Church tallied an RBI for State College on a sacrifice-fly.

Eric Sapp picked up the win in relief, tossing a scoreless inning for the Scrappers. Haase recorded the save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Kiernan Higgins suffered the loss for State College.



State College drops to 8-11 on the season, while Mahoning Valley improves to 12-7.

The series concludes on Thursday night at Eastwood Field. The game will be televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The telecast begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.